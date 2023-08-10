Nine school districts in Missouri will, for the first time this year, hold classes only four days per week.

The nine districts, serving more than 21,000 students, are part of a total of 155 districts operating on four-day weeks heading into the new school year. All told, those districts serve over 95,000 public school students.

By far the largest of the new 4-day week districts is the Independence School District, which made the switch last December in order to attract and retain staff.

Here are the Missouri school districts adopting 4-day weeks for the first time during the 2023-2024 school year, along with the number of students they serve:

• Independence 30: 14,359 students.

• Morgan County R-II: 1,297 students.

• Crawford County R-II: 1,291 students.

• Mountain View-Birch Tree R-III: 1,254 students.

• Steelville R-III: 978 students.

• Sparta R-III: 745 students.

• Shelby County R-IV: 706 students.

• Fair Play R-II: 324 students.

• Delta C-7: 159 students.

According to data collected by the Missouri State University College of Education, the 95,000 students in four-day week districts represent around 11% of Missouri’s over 861,000 K-12 students, up from just 8.4% last year.

These percentages are likely underestimated, because statewide student data includes charter school students, while 4-day week district data only counts public school students.

Districts in the St. Louis region that already switched to 4-day weeks include:

• Warren Co. R-III: 3,087 students.

• Sunrise R-IX in Jefferson County: 312 students.

• Crystal City 47 in Jefferson County: 510 students.

To see a map of Missouri public school districts that operate 4 days per week, go to tabsoft.co/3KA3nem

Districts marked in green will do so for the first time this school year. You can hover over any district to see its name and student population.