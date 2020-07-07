Officials release guidelines for reopening St. Louis County schools

Dr. Mark Miles, superintendent of the Rockwood School District, said the group wanted to "put forth our best efforts" on how students can return to school. “Unfortunately, we cannot remove all risk from Covid-19, however we can put forth some structure and processes that mitigate that risk,” he said.

Dr. Kevin Carl, superintendent of the Hancock Place School District in south St. Louis County, said that the guidelines are a product of 10 weeks of meetings that each lasted two to three hours. Health professionals, including professors specializing in pediatrics and infectious diseases, participated, as well as health department staffers and superintendents of the Ferguson-Florissant, Jennings, Hancock Place, Rockwood and Valley Park school districts and the heads of both the Independent Schools of St. Louis, which includes 43 independently-governed elementary and secondary schools in the region, and EducationPlus, a cooperative of 58 area school districts that house roughly one-third of the state’s students.

"I think it will be pretty widely adopted,” Carl said of districts in the county. He said that he and colleagues have also fielded questions about their work from districts across Missouri, and said the county guidelines could be a model for other areas, including rural areas that don’t have the resources that St. Louis County has.