Officials release guidelines for reopening St. Louis County schools

UPDATED at 3:30 p.m. with comments from two area school superintendents.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Authorities released guidelines Tuesday for the reopening of schools in St. Louis County, including social distancing recommendations, daily screenings for possible infection and contingency plans if COVID-19 cases arise in schools.
The guidelines stress that children are unlikely to become seriously ill if infected and warn of a "well-documented" and "profound negative impact of loss of in-person schooling on the well-being of children." But the guidelines also acknowledge that older adults and those with underlying health conditions are more vulnerable.
Individual school districts are free to come up with their own plans, and many will announce those frameworks July 20, officials said, but the guidelines were prepared to try and maintain consistency among the area districts.
The county guidelines include the familiar mantra of maintaining social distancing, hand washing and increasing the cleaning of schools, as well as minimizing the mixing of students by staggering lunch times, keeping students in smaller groups and avoiding large gatherings like assemblies and pep rallies. Schools should also develop plans in case community transmission increases, including a switch to online learning or a hybrid approach.
Dr. Mark Miles, superintendent of the Rockwood School District, said the group wanted to "put forth our best efforts" on how students can return to school. “Unfortunately, we cannot remove all risk from Covid-19, however we can put forth some structure and processes that mitigate that risk,” he said.
Dr. Kevin Carl, superintendent of the Hancock Place School District in south St. Louis County, said that the guidelines are a product of 10 weeks of meetings that each lasted two to three hours. Health professionals, including professors specializing in pediatrics and infectious diseases, participated, as well as health department staffers and superintendents of the Ferguson-Florissant, Jennings, Hancock Place, Rockwood and Valley Park school districts and the heads of both the Independent Schools of St. Louis, which includes 43 independently-governed elementary and secondary schools in the region, and EducationPlus, a cooperative of 58 area school districts that house roughly one-third of the state’s students.
"I think it will be pretty widely adopted,” Carl said of districts in the county. He said that he and colleagues have also fielded questions about their work from districts across Missouri, and said the county guidelines could be a model for other areas, including rural areas that don’t have the resources that St. Louis County has.
Miles said he thought most districts would offer parents options. In his district, students and parents will have the option of a full five days of school per week, or remote learning. He said he expected the guidelines for St. Louis city schools to be similar to those in the county.
The guidelines have a list of what districts "must do," including perform daily screenings of students and staff for illness or exposure to the novel coronavirus, and bar non-essential visitors. Staff must wear face masks when within six feet of someone else. Students older than 9 must be encouraged to wear face masks when in proximity to others, and should be instructed on the proper way to wear them. Districts may want to ask students to wear masks at all times, the guidelines say.
Districts must assign seats on buses to aid in contract tracing if an infection occurs, establish protocols for bus loading and unloading, require drivers to wear masks and clean the buses daily.
If a more than 5% of the student body in a building or district tests positive in a single day, the St. Louis County Health Department suggests that building or district close for 10 days, the guidelines say.
The department also recommends closure if 4% test positive over two consecutive days or 3% test positive for three consecutive days. Schools may also close for one to two days if someone is infected and the appropriate cleaning can't be performed overnight, the guidelines say.
Carl said that the planners were not envisioning random testing of students, but testing in response to symptoms.
He said the county health department was working closely with school district nurses to establish detailed checklist to determine if a student needs to be tested.
