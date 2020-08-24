On first day of classes, Mizzou reports 159 active coronavirus cases among students

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The University of Missouri on Monday announced 159 active coronavirus cases among students on its Columbia campus.
In all, 168 students have tested positive since since the school first began receiving reports from the county on Aug. 19, according to the university's online dashboard. Student move-in was about one week earlier.
When a student tests positive, they will be required to provide a list of close contacts, according to a Monday release from the university. The list may not include students who only had a class with the person who tested positive, since classrooms are required to practice social distancing.
“We are fortunate to have a comprehensive health care system on our campus that not only provides us world-class expertise, but also a large capacity to address the health needs of the community during the on-going pandemic," University of Missouri President and Chancellor Mun Y. Choi said in the release.
Total school enrollment at the Columbia campus has been about 30,000 over the past few years.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.