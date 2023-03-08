JEFFERSON CITY — A drastic change to state’s public education system that would allow students to transfer to districts where they don’t live narrowly won final approval Wednesday in the Missouri House.

Passage followed debate Tuesday that resulted in two dozen Republicans joining with Democrats to vote against the plan when it came up for initial approval.

The measure, sponsored by Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, on Wednesday escaped the House with a slim majority — 85-69 — three more votes than constitutionally required to advance legislation to the Senate.

Districts wouldn’t be required to accept students under the program. But, the law allows up to 3% of a district’s previous year’s enrollment to transfer away each school year.

No students would be allowed to transfer until July 1, 2024.

Opponents said the bill would leave certain school districts behind, but proponents said the program would encourage competition and force lagging districts to improve.

On Tuesday, Pollitt asked, “why should any school district in the state who is supported by taxpayer dollars be afraid to compete in their academic programs?”

On Wednesday, Rep. David Tyson Smith, D-Columbia, said some children would be placed in a better situation, but he said, “we can open up sinkholes around the state where people are devastated.”

Rep. Deb Lavender, D-Kirkwood, said the measure would pose special challenges in the St. Louis metropolitan area. St. Louis County alone has 22 separate school districts, including some of the state’s richest and the state’s poorest, she said.

The proposal now moves to the Senate for consideration, where similar legislation has died in 2021 and 2022.

The legislation is House Bill 253.