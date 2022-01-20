 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Our campus is grieving': Jefferson College police chief dies

The police chief for Jefferson College, Don Riffe, 59, died on Jan. 20, 2022, according to the college. He was also an instructor in the school's law enforcement academy.

HILLSBORO — A man who served as the police chief and a firearms instructor for a Jefferson County community college died on Thursday, school officials announced.

Don Riffe, 59, had served as police chief at Jefferson College in Hillsboro since 2018 and had been with the department since 2014, said Roger Barrentine, a spokesman for the school.

“We are devastated to lose such an important member of the College family. Our entire campus is grieving, knowing that Don was a true professional in every sense of the word," a statement from the college said. "His absence within the Jefferson College Police Department and Law Enforcement Academy will be felt by many. Our hearts go out to his family as they mourn his passing."

Riffe also was a firearms instructor with the college's law enforcement academy, Barrentine said, noting that Riffe had recently been hospitalized.

Law enforcement agencies and related groups, including the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, posted condolences on Riffe's death.

The county's "Shop with a Cop" organization praised Riffe for his support and contributions to that effort, which provides Christmas gifts to children in need in area school districts. 

"He gave so much to us with his volunteer work and financial contributions, but he never once asked for credit or anything in return," the group posted on its Facebook page Thursday.

 

