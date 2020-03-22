Parent of Fox schools students says she has COVID-19

ARNOLD — The Fox School District in Jefferson County alerted families Saturday that a parent of students alerted administrators that the parent tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Jefferson County Health Department Director Kelley Vollmar, in an update posted to Facebook Sunday afternoon, said the department was aware of the school district's letter, but that it had not yet received any notice that a county resident had tested positive for COVID-19.

There are nine tests with pending results, according to the Jefferson County Health Department.

"Many of the drive through testing sites are using commercial labs to get their results," Vollmar wrote. "It sometimes can take a couple days to get the results back. If a lab finds a positive result, then they are mandated by state law to immediately report that result to the state or local health department. If the state gets the result, they notify the local health authority that day."