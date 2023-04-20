HILLSBORO — Parents and students protested outside Good Shepherd Catholic School on Thursday, saying they were "blindsided" by the recent decision to close the school.

"We were never given any indication that the school was in any kind of financial trouble," said Alicia Donathan, a parent of five. "We're not happy with the lack of communication with parents."

The Archdiocese of St. Louis announced a week ago that the school would not reopen in the fall, citing financial strain. A second financial review this week confirmed the decision, according to a letter sent Thursday to parents from the Rev. Ryan Weber, pastor at Good Shepherd.

"When it comes down to it, we find ourselves in a situation in which the parish could be viable and survive or in which the school could be. When faced with that reality the parish must be preserved," Weber wrote.

There are 74 students in kindergarten through eighth grade this year, up by 3% over the past five years but the lowest enrollment of any Catholic grade school in Jefferson County. About half the seats are filled in the school, which had an operating deficit of nearly $233,000 last year.

Weber recommended the school’s closure to Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski after determining that the school's budget was not sustainable. The 30-student preschool is operated separately and will remain open, along with the parish school of religion for public school students.

"I'm sad it's going to close. I love all the staff, they're like family, and all the kids, I'm going to miss them," said second grader Lexi Kirkpatrick, 8. "I'll have to find new friends all over again. It just hurts my feelings."

Supporters say they have gathered pledges of $200,000 in support of the school since the closure announcement. Parents packed the school board meeting on Tuesday, with concerns about the parish's accounting. They said they raised $85,000 at the school's annual auction in September, with plans already underway for the event in the fall.

Parents at the protest Thursday said they understood the school had at least one more year before any decisions were made.

The school hosted an open house on Jan. 30 and its website still says "Now Enrolling" for 2023-2024. Tuition for 2023-2024 tuition is listed as $5,082 for one child and up to $7,725 for three or more children. The tuition rates will be honored at area Catholic schools, according to an archdiocese spokeswoman. The closest schools are Our Lady in Festus, 11 miles away, and St. Joseph in Imperial, 17 miles away.

The St. Louis Archdiocese, under its "All Things New" restructuring plan coming next month, is looking to create 70 to 90 groups of parishes out of the 178 total, that will share one pastor. According to preliminary models, Good Shepherd parish is likely to share a pastor with Our Lady and Sacred Heart in Crystal City.

The models indicate that the four Catholic grade schools in the Jefferson County planning area will be reduced to two from among Good Shepherd, Our Lady, St. Joseph and Holy Child in Arnold.

An announcement of grade school closures under “All Things New” was to come earlier this year. But last fall, archdiocesan leaders delayed the closures to the 2024-2025 school year. A November letter to educators said that school closures could still happen “organically” as the downsizing process evolves.

In January, the archdiocese announced that St. Mark school in south St. Louis County will also close at the end of the school year.

Students and staff at both schools will receive assistance in transferring to other Catholic schools, the archdiocese said.

Donathan said she will have to find new schools for her children who are now in first, third, fifth and sixth grades.

"It's very late in the year to be doing that," she said. "It's very, very disappointing and frustrating."