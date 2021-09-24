Parkway Central High School student admits writing racist messages in bathroom

CHESTERFIELD — Parkway School District officials announced Friday they had identified the student who wrote racist messages in multiple bathrooms at Parkway Central High School.

Central High School Principal Tim McCarthy said in an email message to parents that a student had admitted writing the graffiti and would be held accountable "within the parameters of the district's discipline policy."

The writings were discovered Wednesday in several boys bathrooms at Parkway Central and at least one at Parkway North. At Parkway Central, someone had written a racial slur for African Americans on the walls as well as a statement wishing the death of Black people. It’s unclear what was written in Parkway North bathrooms.

Several hundred students then walked out of Parkway Central on Thursday in protest, some cursing at school administrators and others brought to tears.

McCarthy acknowledged the "significant harm to and within our community" in his email Friday and promised to focus on "repairing that harm and addressing the concerns and needs articulated by our students."

"Our core values of respect, integrity and caring will continue to guide our work together," he wrote.

It was uncertain whether an investigation is continuing into the graffiti at Parkway North.

