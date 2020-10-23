Parkway high schools to open Nov. 10

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Parkway School District's high school students will be able to return to in-person instruction on Nov. 10.
“However, 1,600 high school students will remain in our virtual campus, making it the largest of our five high schools,” Kevin Beckner, assistant superintendent of teaching, learning and accountability, told the Parkway School Board Wednesday.
Earlier this month, the School Board approved the return of all students to in-person learning during the district's second quarter.
Mike Roth, director of athletics and activities, said that even with the return of in-person learning, student activities such as choir, orchestra, theater, debate and scholar bowl will remain in the virtual format.
Chelsea Watson, deputy superintendent, said all parents have been surveyed on whether they want their children to return to in-person learning or remain in the district's virtual campus. The majority of parents — 69% — have approved students returning to in-person instruction.
She said not all elementary and middle school students who remain in virtual campus will be with the teacher they had in the first quarter of this school year, because of scheduling issues.
Board President Jeff Todd said the “focus is on what we can do to keep moving in the right direction and keep our community healthy.”
