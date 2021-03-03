Parkway North High School closed for about 3 weeks after COVID-19 outbreak

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Parkway North High School is closed through March 29 because of a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a letter sent to parents Wednesday by the Parkway School District.
Classes will be held online during the closure.
-
Trinity Catholic High School in north St. Louis County will close
-
In historic vote, school choice proposal wins final approval in Missouri House
-
Missouri Senate adopts substitute education bill, adds language to limit instruction on ‘human sexuality,’ STDs
-
First girls soar to rank of Eagle Scout two years after joining Boy Scouts
-
Mayoral candidates want a bigger role in public education in St. Louis
About 20% of students at the school are in quarantine, and a "significant" number have tested positive for the virus, according to the letter. District officials said the cases and exposures were related to large group activities outside of school.
All events, after-school activities, athletics and practices are canceled for the duration of the closure. Students who need to pick up items from the school can be escorted any time between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday.
March 29 marks the first day back to school after the district's spring break.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.