Parkway North High School closed for about 3 weeks after COVID-19 outbreak
Parkway North High School closed for about 3 weeks after COVID-19 outbreak

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Parkway North High School is closed through March 29 because of a COVID-19 outbreak, according to a letter sent to parents Wednesday by the Parkway School District. 

Classes will be held online during the closure. 

About 20% of students at the school are in quarantine, and a "significant" number have tested positive for the virus, according to the letter. District officials said the cases and exposures were related to large group activities outside of school.

All events, after-school activities, athletics and practices are canceled for the duration of the closure. Students who need to pick up items from the school can be escorted any time between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday. 

March 29 marks the first day back to school after the district's spring break. 

