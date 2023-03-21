ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A video of a candidate for the Parkway School District Board of Education making profane, derogatory remarks against two women has prompted criticism and calls for voters to reject him in next month’s election.

Ryan Kerr, 39, of Ballwin, is one of seven people running for three spots on the Parkway school board in the April 4 election. The district, one of the area’s largest and best rated, serves almost 17,000 students in west St. Louis County suburbs including Chesterfield, Creve Coeur and Manchester.

In the four-minute monologue, recorded from inside a vehicle, Kerr calls an unnamed Asian woman “panda” multiple times, calls her and another woman names, references lewd acts and swears dozens of times. He appears to be responding to a disagreement he had with one of the two women.

By Monday, the video had garnered thousands of views on Twitter and YouTube, where it was posted anonymously with the caption: “Racial slurs, body and sex shaming… is this who Parkway wants making decisions for their kids?”

Kerr said in a lengthy emailed statement that he made the video in 2016 and shared it with a “small group” of friends. He said he was responding to a woman who falsely claimed to a brewery owner and to police that he had assaulted her after an argument. He also said the woman’s nickname was “panda.”

Kerr said he was drunk during the incident and afterward apologized and enrolled in “voluntary cultural diversity, equity and inclusion programs” where he “fell in love with Asian history and culture.”

“This was a very isolated and targeted event, intoxicated, and immediately following (a) false allegation of assaulting a female,” Kerr said in the written statement. “It wasn’t right regardless and there weren’t any excuses. I apologized very publicly, privately, and sought a counselor.”

“While I understand the outrage as if this video is somehow new, I also caution the understanding of my journey and self-development through counseling, programs, and ongoing counseling.”

Kerr, a registered nurse, posted similar comments on the YouTube video and on social media. But several commenters said the video was enough to push him out of consideration for a school board seat.

Know your Parkway BOE, a Facebook page that shares information about the board, posted Kerr’s response and said that while Kerr apologized for the language, he didn’t apologize “for the ideas behind them.”

“In fact, he tries to justify his actions,” the statement read. “While we are glad that Mr. Kerr is making an effort to improve himself, he doesn’t belong on a school board. This video, and his response, speaks for itself.”

Heather Fleming, founder of Missouri Equity Education Partnership, which advocates for diversity, equity and inclusion programs in schools, shared the video on Twitter last week and called on voters to reject Kerr. Fleming taught English at Parkway North High School from 2005 to 2018.

“Imagine voting this man into a position to represent and protect your children,” Fleming said. “Don’t. Our kids deserve better.”

Fleming said she received an apology from Kerr after she posted the video, but she was concerned that the video showed how Kerr would conduct himself as a board member. She said Kerr has criticized and opposed diversity, equity and inclusion programs in schools.

DEI programs, she said, teach students and staff about “biases and assumptions” behind ideas.

“My concern is that even if he’s not using the same words, he’s still expressing some of the same viewpoints on issues of equity,” Fleming said. “He had an opportunity to learn after the video but now he wants to go on the school board and deny students and teachers the opportunity to do the same thing.”

According to Kerr’s profile on Parkway schools’ website, among the reasons he’s running for school board is “diversity based on opinion and life experience over skin color.”

Three of the seven candidates in next month’s school board election are incumbents: Debbie Hopper, Tiffany Mapp-Franklin and Jeff Todd. The teachers’ union, the Parkway affiliate of the Missouri National Education Association, endorsed all three.

The three other candidates are Mark Ivancic, a retired nurse, hospital administrator and deacon at Chesterfield Presbyterian Church; Kathy Guerra, a high school guidance counselor; and Matt Ehlen, a civil engineer.

Five of the candidates either declined to comment or did not return requests for comment Monday. One could not be reached.