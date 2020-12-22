Parkway School District students to resume in-person classes next month

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The Parkway School District board voted Monday to allow students to return to in-person learning next month.

All students who have chosen in-person learning can begin attending classes on Jan. 19, the start of the second semester, district Superintendent Keith Marty said in a letter.

The schedule will include a handful of virtual or "distance learning days" on some Mondays for K-12 students, which will allow "for detailed cleaning of our schools and to complete contact tracing from the weekend," Marty's letter said.

Preschool classes will be open every day.

All students and staff will have to complete a daily health screening and wear masks all day. Students will stay in small groups and practice social distancing, and hand washing and cleaning will be emphasized, the district said.

Families are encouraged to provide their own transportation to school.