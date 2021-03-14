Parkway to hold four drive-in graduations

Parkway School District will hold four high graduations in May at the POWERplex STL event facility, at 5555 St. Louis Mills Circle in Hazelwood.

For the last few years, Parkway's graduations were held at the Family Arena in St. Charles. This year, the district chose the POWERplex because the venue allows for a drive-in setting, said Cathy Kelly, Parkway's communications coordinator.

“It is similar to a drive-in movie, and no one has to get out of their car — or, if they do, they can easily social distance," Kelly said.

All Parkway graduations will start at 7 p.m., with Parkway South's ceremony on May 21, Parkway West on May 22, Parkway North on May 24, and Parkway Central on May 25.

At a total cost of up to $98,370, the POWERplex STL will be more expensive than the district's contract for 2020 at the Family Arena, which had averaged just under $18,000 per graduation, said Patty Bedborough, the district's chief financial officer.