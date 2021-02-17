Parkway to offer virtual option next school year

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Virtual campus will continue next year as an option in the Parkway School District.

The district is asking families to choose between in-person and virtual learning for next school year, said Kevin Beckner, assistant superintendent of teaching, learning and accountability. Final decisions must be made by early May.

Currently, Beckner said, 5,784 students are enrolled in virtual campus.

“A November survey showed that over 60% of families in virtual campus said they would reenroll for the next school year based on their experience,” Beckner said. “We need to continue virtual campus to provide that option to families.”

The district is seeing the largest percentage of families — 35% — choosing virtual campus in north-area schools.

“At high schools, about 78% of families selected in-person learning experience for the coming school year, but we anticipate that number will go up and we'll likely see about 10 to 15% of students in virtual campus,” he said.

To close pandemic learning gaps, Beckner said the district would work through Parkway Rockwood Community Education for summer school enrichment classes, focusing on kindergarten to eighth grade math, reading and writing support. He said the district is more than doubling its invitations for support classes this summer.