Parson defends decision not to close schools statewide; Galloway urges him to show ‘clear leadership’

Updated at 12:23 p.m. with a statement from Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is running against Parson for governor.
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The majority of Missouri school districts have closed or are planning to close as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, but Gov. Mike Parson has so far not issued a blanket order closing all schools.
The governor said during a news conference in Columbia, Missouri, Tuesday that local officials were best suited to make decisions on whether to close, adding that each school district in the state faces its own challenges.
“All of them are very diverse, all of them are drastically different,” Parson said of the state’s school districts. “It’s much different — whether it be here in the Columbia school systems or whether you’re in Hayti in the Bootheel — a lot of schools do not have day care capabilities, they have no place for kids to go.”
“Parents are working,” Parson said. “We felt like the local levels, elected officials there, would know best how to do their schools.”
Other states — such as Kansas and Illinois — have ordered all schools to close their doors. On Friday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, announced schools would be closed through March 30. In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, on Tuesday ordered all K-12 schools closed through the rest of the academic year.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, ordered all K-12 schools to close by the end of school Monday and through April 3. But he has said schools could be closed for the rest of the school year.
“The reality of this pandemic is that it cannot be controlled statewide if school buildings return to normal operations or if they respond inconsistently within our local communities,” Kelly said Tuesday, according to the Wichita Eagle. “Unprecedented circumstances threaten the safety of our students and the professionals who work with them every day.”
In Missouri, as of Wednesday morning, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, 512 districts and charter schools out of 555 had closed or had plans to close.
Auditor Nicole Galloway, a Democrat running against Parson, a Republican, said in a statement that “Parson needs to provide clear leadership instead of letting a patchwork of solutions create more confusion and do more harm.”
“It’s clear that all schools are going to have to close,” Galloway said. “Governors facing these same difficult decisions are taking decisive action quickly in consultation with health experts. Parents, teachers, and administrators are looking for guidance and clarity on the plan to handle childcare and nutrition.”