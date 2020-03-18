Parson defends decision not to close schools statewide; Galloway urges him to show ‘clear leadership’

Updated at 12:23 p.m. with a statement from Auditor Nicole Galloway, who is running against Parson for governor.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The majority of Missouri school districts have closed or are planning to close as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, but Gov. Mike Parson has so far not issued a blanket order closing all schools.

The governor said during a news conference in Columbia, Missouri, Tuesday that local officials were best suited to make decisions on whether to close, adding that each school district in the state faces its own challenges.

“All of them are very diverse, all of them are drastically different,” Parson said of the state’s school districts. “It’s much different — whether it be here in the Columbia school systems or whether you’re in Hayti in the Bootheel — a lot of schools do not have day care capabilities, they have no place for kids to go.”

“Parents are working,” Parson said. “We felt like the local levels, elected officials there, would know best how to do their schools.”

Other states — such as Kansas and Illinois — have ordered all schools to close their doors. On Friday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a Democrat, announced schools would be closed through March 30. In Kansas, Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, on Tuesday ordered all K-12 schools closed through the rest of the academic year.