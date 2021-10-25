Prank at Ritenour High School results in 'active shooter' police response

BRECKENRIDGE HILLS — Ritenour High School students were dismissed early on Monday after an "active shooter" prank threw the campus into chaos, a district spokesperson said.

Communications Director Doug Bray said district staff became aware of a threat made on social media just after 10 a.m., and a letter was sent out to parents within the hour.

"It put everyone on edge," Bray said.

Then at lunch period, with the cafeteria filled with students, a student popped a bag of chips.

"All of the kids started running, and a student called in an active shooter, and then immediately 15 cop cars show up," Bray said.

Many of the students left the building, Bray said. Breckenridge Hills police confirmed the incident was a prank.

Bray said the students had to be dismissed around noon because of the mass confusion and hysteria.

"There's no learning that can happen at this point," Bray said.

School officials are investigating the incident and have not discovered the student or students responsible.

