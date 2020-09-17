Preschool classrooms in Kirkwood and Webster Groves under quarantine for coronavirus exposure

A preschool teacher and three of her students at Christ Community Lutheran School in Webster Groves have tested positive for COVID-19, school leaders said Thursday.

The teacher started experiencing symptoms over the weekend and received the positive test without returning to the classroom. Three students in her class of 4-year-olds have also tested positive, according to executive director Matthew Hoehner.

All students in the classroom have moved to virtual learning for two weeks.

"We are partnering with our community to keep our learning environment safe and loving, and that means mitigating any kind of transmission," Hoehner said.

Staff members at the school wear masks, as do students in kindergarten through eighth grades. All students complete health screenings and temperature checks in the mornings, Hoehner said.

Two classrooms in the Kirkwood Early Childhood Center are also under quarantine because of exposure to two people with presumed positive cases of COVID-19, a school district spokeswoman said Thursday. She would not say whether the cases were in children or staff members.