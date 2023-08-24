TOWN AND COUNTRY — The longtime president of Christian Brothers College High School in west St. Louis County on Thursday announced plans to retire at the end of the school year.

“As we approach a significant milestone in our institution’s history — the forthcoming 175th anniversary of Christian Brothers College High School and the unveiling of the Vision 175 Capital Campaign — we also find ourselves at the threshold of a new chapter in leadership,” Michael Jordan wrote in an email to the school community.

Jordan, who has served as president of the Catholic boys’ school since 2013, said the announcement marks “the beginning of a transition to step down from my role as President and reflect on our remarkable journey together.”

Jordan started at CBC more than 35 years ago as an assistant principal and later principal at the former Clayton campus now owned by Washington University. His other roles have included member of the board of trustees and vice president for advancement.

The CBC board of trustees will lead the search for a new president, Jordan said.

“As we navigate this transition, I am confident that our institution is well-positioned to achieve greatness,” Jordan wrote in the letter. “I want to express my deep gratitude for your unwavering commitment and dedication throughout my tenure. The success we have achieved is a testament to your hard work and passion.”

