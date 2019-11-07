EDWARDSVILLE — Students at Edwardsville High School got a warning Wednesday after some students' racist social media posts led to a fight among some students.
The school said use of the "N-word" will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Students were also told that those who engage in fighting could face arrest by Edwardsville police.
"... This announcement, in itself, will not solve some of the underlying issues, such as racism, that exist in our society," the Facebook page said. "And, because racism exists in our society, racism exists within our school. All of us need to call out racism when we see or hear it and work together daily to eliminate racist incidents from our school."
The announcement also said the school is "committed to developing strategies and activities that will attack racism and continue to make EHS a better place."
According to demographic data from the Illinois Board of Education in the previous school year, about 80 percent of students at the school were white, and fewer than 8 percent were black.
Edwardsville police and school officials did not immediately return request for comment Wednesday evening.