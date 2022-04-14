Ritenour High School students collect medical supplies for Ukrainian refugees

The Ritenour High School social justice club Game Changers recently held a medical supply drive for Ukrainian refugees.

Iliana Vayman, a counselor at the school, moved to the U.S. from Ukraine in the 1990s. Some of her family members fled to refugee camps in Poland. She worked with the Game Changers and their sponsor Tavonda Harvey to educate students and staff about the war.

They then hosted a two-week medical supply drive which collected more than 1,000 items from bandages to blankets, cervical collars and antibiotic ointment. Junior Carmen Lee Taylor and English teacher Louise Haar-Chapman donated the most of any participants.

Vayman arranged for the supplies to be shipped through the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America to an area near the Ukrainian-Polish border.

She spoke to the students about some of her relatives who decided to remain in Ukraine.

“Some are staying there and going into bomb shelters at night,” said Vayman, in a statement. “They don’t want to leave because they are afraid they will never be able to go back.”

