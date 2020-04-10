Ritenour School Board approves raises for support staff

RITENOUR SCHOOLS — The Ritenour School Board has extended average salary increases of 3.75% to support staff and other non-teaching personnel for the next school year.
After approving teacher salary increases in March, the board voted Thursday night to extend raises to other district employees. Administrator increases are similar.
The school district's chief financial officer, Dwight Lindhorst, said that while a statewide revenue shortage is a concern during the pandemic, the district primarily relies on property tax. He said that revenue is strong since voters approved a 39-cent operating tax increase in late 2017, the first in about 20 years. That enabled the raises for employees to be about double what they had been for the past two years, Lindhorst said.
Ritenour gets about $7 million annually from local sales tax compared to about $31 million in local property tax. The new salary increases will cost about $1.6 million in 1920-21, in a $75 million balanced budget.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!