Ritenour will soon join a few other area school districts in having permanent “student advisers” at every school board meeting.
Chosen from Ritenour High School applicants, the students will be expected to attend every regular board meeting and offer a “student voice.”
The advisers would not vote along with the seven elected board members. Nor would they attend closed sessions, which usually concern personnel, legal and real estate matters.
The school board approved the measure Thursday night, with the program expected to start in January. Applicants will be chosen based on their academic and overall records, and will submit essays. Students will serve for two years.
The plan “ensures that the board has a variety of perspectives available to make informed decisions,” the district said in a report.
The Webster Groves, University City, Francis Howell and Washington school districts have similar programs in effect.