ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Three future educators from Ritenour High School joined their teachers last month on a whirlwind tour of the White House to celebrate the new school year.

English teacher Christina Andrade Melly was invited to Washington in late August as the 2023 Missouri teacher of the year, and encouraged to bring students and colleagues as guests. Beth Seibold, who is coordinates Ritenour's Teach and Lead development program for future educators, chose three students from the program to join them on the trip — Kayla Brown, senior, and sophomores Logan Simpson and Ryland Weeks.

While in Washington, the students contributed to a display in the White House about optimism for the new school year.

"There are new opportunities for everything, a million new things we can try, groups we can join, stuff to do, events to plan," Logan said. "We have so much opportunity in front of us."

Melly, who graduated from Ritenour High in 2006, said she was thrilled to bring Seibold and the students on her second trip to the nation's capitol as she wraps up her term as Missouri's teacher of the year.

"Whatever the next step brings, Ritenour is still my home," she said. "It will feel good to get back to normal teaching life."

Ritenour's Teach and Lead program is part of the state's "Grow Your Own" initiative to encourage students to consider careers in education.

"Having a good teacher is what helps you succeed, so I'm going to be that good teacher for others," Kayla said.