The coming “Grow Your Own” teacher development program to be used by the Ritenour School District will be part of an effort to develop a teacher recruitment strategy reflecting the demographics of the district student population, officials said in a report to the school board Thursday night.
The employment of minority staff has not kept pace with changing student population in recent years, the report shows. The district now has about 28% nonwhite teachers (out of 425), but its enrollment this fall consists of 69% nonwhite students. In recent years the disparity has been growing slightly, as noted in the report from assistant superintendent Kenneth Roumpos.
The district is one of five statewide that has been chosen for the special development program, which was written by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. It is designed to “develop district-level programs that successfully recruit and retain a diverse high-quality teacher workforce,” state officials say, and it will begin in January.
Details will soon be announced. But it is known that there will be $10,000 for Ritenour to put toward student mentoring and recruitment into the education professions, especially aimed at minority students. The Ferguson-Florissant district will receive funds for its version of the program, as will three other districts across Missouri.