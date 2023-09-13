ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Riverview Gardens High School students will take classes online Wednesday after multiple fights broke out on campus this week.

The school district also canceled the homecoming parade, pep rally and dance scheduled for Saturday. The homecoming game against Jennings High will be played at 11 a.m. but it will be limited to players, coaches and parents.

“While we understand that the decision to cancel these events may not be popular, protecting the safety of scholars, staff and the community is our top priority,” reads a letter sent Tuesday to the community from Superintendent Joylynn Pruitt-Adams.

The move follows several fights at area high schools that have disrupted the first few weeks of the year:

• St. Mary’s Southside High School forfeited its game Friday to visiting Hazelwood East after the game was stopped in the fourth quarter when fights broke out in the stands.

• Alton High School canceled classes for one day and then moved to virtual learning earlier this month following a rash of fights among dozens of students there. Attendance at the home opener football game against was restricted to immediate family members of the team, cheerleaders and band members.

• A fight followed by threats at Vashon High School in St. Louis led to the cancellation of that school’s Sept. 1 football game against Cardinal Ritter High School.

• Granite City and Cahokia have forfeited their games this weekend due to suspensions from a bench-clearing fight that occurred with three minutes left in the contest between the schools on Friday.