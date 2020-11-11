Riverview Gardens latest school district to switch back to online learning in coronavirus surge

The Riverview Gardens School District in north St. Louis County is the latest to switch to all-virtual learning as coronavirus cases surge across the region.

The district's Special Administrative Board voted Tuesday on the virtual learning plan that will start Monday for all students. While the district started the school year fully virtual, its preschool through second grade students returned to school buildings last week.

Several other school districts in the region have pivoted to online learning temporarily, including Fox and Crystal City in Jefferson County and Southwestern in Macoupin County, Illinois. Middle and high school students in the Wentzville School District will switch back to distance learning starting Thursday for at least a month, the district's board decided Tuesday.

St. Louis Public Schools decided not to bring middle and high school students back to buildings this month as planned.

Also Tuesday, Rockwood Superintendent Mark Miles told families in a letter to be ready for a switch to virtual learning because "quarantines are resulting in some critical shortages in staffing."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.