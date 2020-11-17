 Skip to main content
Rockwood elementary school in Fenton closes due to COVID-19 quarantines
20. Uthoff Valley Elementary

20. Uthoff Valley Elementary

Rockwood R-VI School District

Percent proficient in math: 80.1

No. of students: 466

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

Average teacher salary: $60,840

Find out more about the school

 

Students at Uthoff Valley Elementary School in Fenton shifted to online classes today through November 30 because of teacher and staff shortages linked to the coronavirus surge, Rockwood School District Superintendent Mark Miles told families.

The school reports 52 students, teachers and staff members are under quarantine after exposure to someone with COVID-19. Last week, Miles warned families in the region's largest school district to be ready for an abrupt switch to virtual.

Rockwood is reviewing its quarantine policies after Gov. Mike Parson last week relaxed the state's guidelines for schools. Any student or teacher wearing a mask when they were exposed does not have to quarantine for two weeks, if the infected person also wore a mask.

"We know that quarantine is a useful tool to help protect our school community from the virus," Miles wrote in a letter to families Monday. "However, maintaining enough staffing to support our students in person is not possible with the staffing shortages we are currently experiencing due to quarantine protocols."

Robinson Elementary School in Kirkwood also moved online until Monday because 31% of the staff is under quarantine.

Several other districts and schools have pivoted to virtual learning in the last week, including elementary schools in Riverview Gardens, high schools in Edwardsville and Mehlville and middle and high schools in Wentzville.

• COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers

