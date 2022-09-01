Rockwood School District looks to bolster ethics policy after board member’s ‘harmful’ statements

CHESTERFIELD — The Rockwood School Board plans to vote tonight on strengthening its ethics policy after a board member was recorded mocking students with disabilities and using political slurs to describe parents and teachers.

In a speech at a Real Talk Radio event last month, Jessica Laurent Clark said teachers are indoctrinated with liberal viewpoints in college and decried “transgender crap” and “tyranny” in schools.

“As a school board member, it’s scary. They’re fighting hard to take control of our children,” Clark said. “They come to the school board meetings with their gay flags and their masks. They come in with the kids in the wheelchairs and everything ... whatever, you are a libtard and I mean it and I stand on it.”

Under the proposed additions to the ethics policy, board members must “be respectful, fair, just, impartial and honest in all decisions and actions,” refrain from making “disparaging or inappropriate comments regarding students, staff, or the Rockwood community” and “protect the civil and human rights of all individuals.”

A statement from Rockwood last week said Clark’s remarks “have a harmful impact on our students and families and that her views reflect poorly on the district and the more than 4,000 Rockwood employees who are committed to providing a safe and healthy learning environment for all students.”

Clark defended her speech Saturday during her weekly show on Real Talk Radio.

“I mean what I say,” she said. “You don’t like my jokes? Get over it.”

Disability rights advocates have condemned Clark’s comments and body language mimicking children in wheelchairs in the video.

“Ms. Clark’s appalling rhetoric is an attack on the diverse communities that make our region so rich and full. Her statements and her lack of remorse or accountability actively create a fearful and divided community for all children and all families,” wrote Erin Suellmann, executive director of the Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, in a newsletter to families.

The superintendent of the Special School District of St. Louis County this week released a statement criticizing Clark’s “disparaging remarks directed toward some of our community’s most vulnerable students and families.”

“SSD is disappointed to hear such intolerance and disrespect from someone who has been entrusted with providing a safe and caring learning environment for children. These types of comments are not only inconsiderate and hurtful, but they also have no place in education,” Elizabeth Keenan wrote in an email to the community.

Clark won a seat on the Rockwood board in April with the backing of conservative parent groups.

“As a conservative, I represent the values of a large portion of our community. As a mother, I represent the parents whose children are directly impacted by the board’s decisions,” reads Clark’s bio on Rockwood’s website.