Rockwood school superintendent announces retirement
Marquette vs. Lafayette girls basketball

Dr. Mark Miles, the Superintendent of the Rockwood School District, spins the ball on his finger at halftime of a girls basketball game between Lafayette and Marquette on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Rockwood Superintendent Mark Miles has announced he will retire at the end of the school year. 

Miles has headed the school district since 2019. 

In a letter to district employees and residents, he said he will be leaving the district as well as the field of prekindergarten to 12th-grade education, effective June 30. Miles said he had informed the Rockwood School Board of his decision on Thursday. 

Miles began his 26 years in education as a social studies teacher in Columbia, Missouri. He became a middle school principal in Park Hill School District in the Kansas City area and spent seven years as a superintendent, in Rockwood and in Indian Hill Exempted Village School District in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Miles did not detail his plans, saying, "As I retire from PreK-12 education, new opportunities and leadership challenges await, and I shall embrace that future with enthusiasm."

The Rockwood School Board plans to begin a sear​ch for an interim leader immediately.

Rockwood schools plan to play fall sports outside of St. Louis County

"Many of our student athletes are looking forward to college scholarships, and we felt allowing them to compete during this fall season was the best approach," said Rockwood School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Miles during a press conference discussing the district's plans to schedule youth sporting events outside of St. Louis County on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Rockwood is the the second organization to consider an end-around of county rules. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan
Up for Discussion: St. louis elects a new mayor, but old problems remain

Sports