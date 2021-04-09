Rockwood school superintendent announces retirement

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Rockwood Superintendent Mark Miles has announced he will retire at the end of the school year.

Miles has headed the school district since 2019.

In a letter to district employees and residents, he said he will be leaving the district as well as the field of prekindergarten to 12th-grade education, effective June 30. Miles said he had informed the Rockwood School Board of his decision on Thursday.

Miles began his 26 years in education as a social studies teacher in Columbia, Missouri. He became a middle school principal in Park Hill School District in the Kansas City area and spent seven years as a superintendent, in Rockwood and in Indian Hill Exempted Village School District in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Miles did not detail his plans, saying, "As I retire from PreK-12 education, new opportunities and leadership challenges await, and I shall embrace that future with enthusiasm."

The Rockwood School Board plans to begin a sear​ch for an interim leader immediately.

