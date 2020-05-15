Safety upgrades could include gender-neutral bathrooms at Clayton schools

CLAYTON — The Clayton School Board is considering installing gender-neutral bathrooms at each district school as part of a plan to improve student safety.
The district hired Bond Architects and Tier One Tactical Solutions to perform a safety audit of each of the district’s buildings and campuses and evaluate protocols and procedures.
Art Bond, with Bond Architects, told the School Board on Wednesday that the team was looking at various measures that could make schools safer, “including social and emotional safety and well being of students, in regard to bullying, transgender accommodation, visitor management, intruder deterrence, and more.”
The audit team has met with building principals, school resource officers and custodians, as well as teachers and staff during walk-throughs of each building and campus, said Chris Tennill, the district's chief communications officer. Next month the team will present recommendations for a multi-year plan for improvements.
For instance, at Wydown Middle School, the plan would include adding controls to improve ability to lock down each wing of the building from the main lobby. At Clayton High School, suggestions include adding a secure door with card swipe at at the Greyhound entry and adding a secure vestibule at the main entry, Bond said.
Tennill told the board, “Part of our discussion with administrators about bullying was that, if there are any ways we can enhance or change buildings to avoid bullying, we need to look at that, including exploring installation of gender-neutral bathrooms in all schools.”
He said one possibility was to identify existing unisex, handicapped-accessible restrooms as gender-neutral. "Or we could convert a single stall in a bank of restrooms to a gender-neutral facility that anyone could use. We're looking at finalizing costs associated with each option.”
School Board member Kristin Redington thanked staff “for prioritizing a welcoming environment at schools, including in regard to mental health.”
Board member Amy Rubin suggested gender-neutral facilities be installed in school locker rooms.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!