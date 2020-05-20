School bus drivers make one last round to say goodbye to Rockwood families

CHESTERFIELD — The school buses rolled out of the depot Wednesday for the first time in two months, ready to make their rounds in Rockwood School District neighborhoods.

There were no pickups or drop-offs, but students and parents gathered at the bus stops to wave, hold signs, cheer and give presents to their drivers to mark the last week of class.

“It lets them know we’re still here to support them,” said Dustin Ray, 33, who has been driving a school bus for Rockwood since 2015.

The school shutdown that followed the coronavirus pandemic has given students and parents a renewed appreciation for school staff members. There have been dozens of car parades for teachers and administrators.

Pattonville High senior Thomas McFarland drove by the school with a note for food service coordinator Julie Purviance that said, “You made my first lunch in Pattonville at Rose Acres (elementary) . . . and now you’re making my last one from Pattonville! Thank you for everything you’ve done for us, Ms. Julie!”