School discipline plan advances in Missouri House
JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri House gave preliminary approval Tuesday to changes in state laws regarding the use of seclusion and restraint in public schools.

The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, would require public schools to have seclusion and restraint policies that address issues like when a child should be removed from restraint, seclusion or isolation.

The proposal also requires yearly training for educators, as well as a reporting system for when restraint and seclusion is used.

Bailey said seclusion rooms can traumatize children.

“I’ve heard many horror stories. I think it’s time Missouri gets up to speed,” Bailey said. “We’ve seen just horrible things.”

Rep. Ian Mackey, D-St. Louis, who helped craft the legislation, said most school districts have policies in place that address in-school disciplinary practices. By enacting a state law, all school districts will be required to follow the same guidelines.

The legislation, which needs one more vote before heading to the Senate, was endorsed by the House last year on a 149-4 vote.

The legislation is House Bill 387.

