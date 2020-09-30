 Skip to main content
Shortage of substitute teachers leads Warrenton High School to go virtual-only until next week
WARRENTON — Due to a shortage of available substitute teachers to cover staff members who are quarantined because of COVID-19, Warrenton High School will switch to virtual-only learning through Friday, Oct. 2. 

All school activities will continue as scheduled. Other school buildings, including Alpha Academy and Tech School will remain open. 

Regular school hours will resume Tuesday, Oct. 6. 

