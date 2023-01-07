SLU pep band director resigns in protest of ‘heavy strain’ on group

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis University officials are probing workload and mental health concerns inside the university’s pep band after its director quit last month in frustration.

Former pep band director Austin Turner, who served in the role for eight years, notified band members of his resignation last week. In the email, he alleged that the university had heaped extra work on the band but wouldn’t address the added stress on members.

“I have expressed concerns time and time again, but the burdens placed on the Band this fall were unacceptable,” Turner wrote.

Mental health concerns among students have surfaced at SLU in recent years, as they have at colleges across the country. The university has created a new administrator position dedicated to well-being, hired more counselors, expanded counseling services, and established support groups and mental health workshops.

The university said it met with pep band members this week, but denied Turner’s claims.

“Concerns were expressed to the Department of Athletics regarding scheduling and communication with the pep band, which were addressed last semester,” said athletics department spokesman Brian Kunderman. “We acknowledge those concerns and appreciate that they were raised.”

The university will continue to work with pep band leadership and students “to ensure we are meeting all their mental health needs,” Kunderman said.

The band’s striped blue and white rugby sweaters have long been a staple in the student section of Billiken basketball games. They call themselves the “World’s Greatest Pep Band,” and they pump up the crowd and home team by playing hard, using props, and coordinating chants and songs. Participation at any game is voluntary, but they have a presence at dozens of games every year, some requiring travel across the country. Members receive a small stipend for playing in the band, which is made up of alumni and students.

The band previously only played at basketball games, but requests for them to appear at other events began to grow lately to volleyball and soccer games, and even birthday and retirement events, Turner wrote. Sometimes they would only get a few days’ notice, and it “started to put a heavy strain on us,” he wrote.

Turner, who first joined the band as a student in 2000, said in the email that he had meetings in October and November with athletics administrators where he told them about concerns over scheduling and mental health.

The athletics department acknowledged those concerns, Kunderman said, by emphasizing to band members their participation is “strictly voluntary.” And the department communicated “more directly” with band leadership about additional events where they’d be asked to perform.

But the pace of performances didn’t dip, Turner said in the email.

Turner’s last day was Dec. 31. He did not respond to requests for comment.

SLU alumnus and band member Gabe Valdez said he wasn’t sure if the demands of playing in the band were causing mental health problems among members.

But he said Turner supported band member concerns caused by their schedule. “Austin has been our champion on this,” said Valdez, 25, of Rock Hill.

“It’s kind of hard to imagine the band performing at the same level without him.”

The university hired an interim director, SLU alumna and pep band drummer Sarah Silverberg. She hosted two virtual meetings with band members this week to discuss scheduling, communication, mental health and well-being, Kunderman said, and she’ll continue to meet with the band on the issue through the end of her temporary tenure in March.

She did not respond to requests for comment.

The band’s next home event is a men’s basketball game 3 p.m. Saturday at Chaifetz Arena.

The university offers counseling to students. The SLU Counseling Center can be reached at 314-977-8255 (TALK) or by visiting the clinic on the second floor of Wuller Hall at 3711 West Pine Mall.

Michele Munz and Carter Chapley of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.