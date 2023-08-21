ST. LOUIS — New St. Louis University pep band director Grant Unnerstall will take over a program this fall that many band members — and the previous director — say has a broken relationship with the school’s athletics department, which operates the band.

Unnerstall acknowledged the tense relationship, but he said he hopes to be a liaison between the two and address band members’ frustrations, which they say include being overworked and underappreciated.

“In many cases, it was just kind of an ‘us vs. them’ thing. And it doesn’t have to be that way,” Unnerstall said. “Hopefully we can find a place where we’re regularly reaching common ground, which I just don’t think was happening, quite frankly, at all.”

The university announced Unnerstall’s hiring last month after the previous director, Austin Turner, resigned earlier this year in widely reported discontent, and several band members quit with him.

Turner complained at the time that the athletics department heaped extra work on SLU’s pep band, which calls itself the “World’s Greatest Pep Band” and is made up of both SLU students and alumni, without addressing the extra stress that caused. The band has long been a staple at SLU basketball games, but band members say in recent years they’ve been asked to play at more events, often with only a few days’ notice, and no change to the small stipend band members receive.

Turner wrote in an email to band members announcing his surprise January resignation that “burdens placed on the Band this fall were unacceptable.”

Turner had led the band for eight years. He was only the second director in the band’s history; the first retired after 30 years at the helm.

Elise Johnson, a sophomore alto saxophone player for the band, said Turner was exasperated by the time he quit.

“He said there was a whole week he didn’t see his kids because of being at band,” she said. “So that was very frustrating for him as a director but also for us as a band.”

Turner declined to comment for this story. Assistant Director of Athletics and Media Relations Brian Kunderman said the department has not heard any complaints from band members since Turner resigned.

“Pep band has been and always will be a big piece of our game-day atmosphere,” Kunderman said. “The band is an essential part of what we do here.”

But Margaret Cotner, who joined the band a few years ago and is one of its youngest members, said the rocky relationship between the two was regularly discussed.

“It was very much a band culture and band opinion of, ‘Athletics doesn’t like us. Athletics doesn’t support us,’” Cotner said. “It will feel like more of an uphill battle to rebuild a relationship that was severed for so long.”

New director on the block

Unnerstall, a St. Louis native, comes to SLU with close to 10 years of teaching experience, including at Maryville University and the University of Missouri- Kansas City. He serves as the assistant band director in Rockwood School District, and he holds degrees from Illinois State University, the University of Missouri-Kansas City and the University of Miami.

Dr. Mike Beczkala, who started the pep band and ran it for 30 years, was Unnerstall’s elementary school principal. Unnerstall played with the pep band in high school, and during his last year of college, he interned as a director of the band under Beczkala’s instruction. Though he was never in the band as a student and is not a SLU alumnus, Unnerstall said he will bring an outside perspective and a music education background that the band has never seen before.

“It’s not just teaching music but also: How do we educate? How do we bring students together? How do we create that positive community of we’re all in this to be a part of something bigger than ourselves?” Unnerstall said.

In the past several years, Unnerstall said he witnessed the band’s numbers dwindle from about 150 members to its current state, where it struggles to get 40 or 50 members to play at each game.

After Turner’s resignation, SLU alumna and band member Sarah Silverberg took over as interim director. Silverberg, who joined the band as an undergraduate in 2015, said she was floored that she’d come far enough to lead the band.

“When I started, I barely knew how to play a drum set,” Silverberg said. “It went from, ‘I don’t know if I can make it in this band,’ to, ‘Now I’m leading it.’”

Silverberg said in the past few years, it has been difficult to get new students involved in the band. But as of last spring, four or five students joined under her direction. She said she has been in contact with Unnerstall and will offer as much help as he wants during the transition. Silverberg will rejoin the band as a drummer this season.

“I’m pretty confident Grant’s going to do a great job,” she said. “I know how hard it is to come in as a band director without (someone) showing you the ropes. I want to make sure he starts off on the right foot.”

Cotner, who calls herself the unofficial undergraduate relations representative for the band, said she has contacted Unnerstall and is excited for the coming year. During her freshman year, she said, she wished the band was a more welcoming place to underclassmen. She said Unnerstall has been helpful in planning events that help build it into a more cohesive community.

“Working with students is in his wheelhouse,” Cotner said. “He has a desire to care about the band.”

The band’s first performance with Unnerstall will be in early November.

‘Crapshoot’ of a relationship

Several students quit the band in the weeks after Turner’s resignation. One who stayed was Joey Talarico, who joined as a sophomore in 2019 and said the band’s relationship with the athletics department has worsened since then.

“It’s a crapshoot with athletics,” he said. “Having a new director is not going to magically change that relationship overnight.”

Senior Steven Lum said he felt the athletics department did not do enough to introduce the new director. He said he has tried to research him but has not been able to get to know him.

“I wish we would get the opportunity to speak with him,” Lum said.

Lum added that he disliked how the athletics department handled Turner’s resignation. Lum said the department passed it off as a retirement, rather than a resignation, at the last game of the calendar year. Before then, Lum said, the athletics department did not have a bad relationship with the band so much as an unappreciative one.

“They hadn’t really paid attention to us until Austin quit,” Lum said.

But Johnson, the sophomore saxophone player, said the athletics department has been more responsive to complaints since then. The department has even scheduled in-person meetings to alleviate some of the band’s stress.

“I already think it’s looking better,” Johnson said. “I think the new director is already kind of off on a better foot than the old one ever was at the beginning of last year.”

Talarico, now a medical student at SLU, said he loves playing in the band. He’s unsure if he’ll continue to play, but he plans to give it a chance this fall.

“Pep band was always an outlet for me,” Talarico said. “But is the stress worth it?”