Randy Pembrook will serve as chancellor at Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville through June 2023, after the university's board of trustees extended his contract at their Thursday meeting.
Pembrook was named chancellor in July 2016. He earned bachelor’s and master's degrees from SIUE in music education and a doctorate in music education from Florida State University.
In announcing the contract extension, university officials touted Pembrook's work on a $32 million science building renovation, another $105 million for future upgrades and $7 million in new scholarships.
Prior to arriving at Edwardsville, Pembrook served as vice president for academic affairs at Washburn University in Topeka, Kansas.
In 2018, Pembrook was reportedly involved in a proposal to shift about $5 million in state funding to SIUE from SIU Carbondale.
Embattled Southern Illinois University President Randy Dunn, then-president of the SIU system, worked closely with Pembrook on the proposal, and stepped down after the funding plan was revealed.