Southern Illinois University students awarded second place in solar energy competition

Students from Southern Illinois University Carbondale have placed in a national solar energy design competition, the university announced Monday.

The team designed rooftop solar panel arrays to produce and store energy. The competition charges teams with making their systems generate as much energy as possible while being the most cost-effective.

Teams were split between three scenarios, each with different energy needs, and the groups all submitted conceptual designs of their energy systems as well as financial analyses and building plans. Judges evaluated submissions according to the greatest amount of energy produced and the largest financial savings.

SIUC's team designed a distributed energy system, which could, if built, produce and store energy for the medical campus of Ohio State University, one of the three energy cases students were assigned. In addition to designing five solar arrays, the team also planned three backup battery systems to prevent the medical facilities from losing electricity in a power outage. The final system was estimated to produce 3,487 megawatt-hours of electricity each year, enough to power more than half a million homes annually.