Special School District teachers protest board meeting, ask for district to spend budget surplus

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — About 150 educators from the Special School District of St. Louis County protested Tuesday evening at the district board meeting, arguing the district's budget surplus should be used to increase teacher pay and address racial disparities in the district.

The district, which serves about 24,000 students with special needs across St. Louis County, has a surplus totaling more than $300 million for the 2020-2021 school year, according to its most recent budget analysis. Teachers argued that money could be spent on further pay increases, hiring more teachers to address overcrowded classrooms and buying technology and resources for areas where disparities exist.

The Special District National Education Association, the union that protested Tuesday, says the district's surplus, which represents more than 70% of the district's budget, is much larger compared with neighboring districts.

Neighboring districts, the union says, have surpluses that are about 30% of their budgets.

Special School District President Dan Cuneo previously wrote in an email to teachers that the 2020-2021 budget would include a salary increase for teachers but that the board had already made its best offer and would not negotiate further with the union.