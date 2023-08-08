Voters on Tuesday denied a property tax hike that Fox C-6 School District officials said would have boosted teacher salaries and avoided budget cuts.

But voters in the Pacific area approved a boost for the Meramec Valley R-III School District.

In the Fox district, only about one-third of the voters in Jefferson County approved Proposition I: a rate hike of 92.07 cents per $100 assessed valuation. Owners of a home in the district valued at $200,000 would've paid around $350 more a year in taxes.

Around 3,100 people in the district voted for the increase and 6,000 against. The hike required a simple majority to pass.

In the Pacific area, voters approved property tax rate hikes Tuesday for Meramec Valley schools.

Unofficial final results showed around 51% of voters in Franklin, Jefferson and St. Louis County approved Proposition E: a rate increase of 56 cents per $100 assessed valuation that officials said will help them deal with challenges recruiting teachers. The owner of a home in the district worth $200,000 will fork up an extra $213 a year in taxes.

Across the three counties, 771 voters supported the hike, while 727 disapproved.

The proposition also required a simple majority to pass.

School districts across Missouri have switched to four-day weeks in an effort to boost faculty retention, the Post Dispatch reported in January.

Voters in Mehlville approved a property tax hike to fund teacher and staff raises in April.