St. Charles County school superintendent to retire in June

Tom Muzzey will retire in June as superintendent of the Orchard Farm School District, school leaders said Wednesday.

Muzzey was appointed superintendent in 2013, replacing Dan Dozier, who retired after leading the St. Charles County district for 10 years.

Muzzey previously served as superintendent of the Warren County school district and was an administrator in Hillsboro.

In announcing Muzzey's retirement, the district's board of education highlighted several achievements during his tenure:

Passage of an $18 million bond issue in 2018

Partnership with St. Charles Community College for credits for high school students

Redrawing district boundaries to create two elementary school buildings

Construction of an early childhood education center

Muzzey's annual salary is $242,287 to lead the 1,944-student district.

Clayton schools superintendent Sean Doherty has also announced his retirement at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

