 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Charles County school superintendent to retire in June
0 comments

St. Charles County school superintendent to retire in June

Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Thomas Muzzey

Thomas Muzzey

Tom Muzzey will retire in June as superintendent of the Orchard Farm School District, school leaders said Wednesday.

Muzzey was appointed superintendent in 2013, replacing Dan Dozier, who retired after leading the St. Charles County district for 10 years.

Muzzey previously served as superintendent of the Warren County school district and was an administrator in Hillsboro.

In announcing Muzzey's retirement, the district's board of education highlighted several achievements during his tenure:

  • Passage of an $18 million bond issue in 2018
  • Partnership with St. Charles Community College for credits for high school students
  • Redrawing district boundaries to create two elementary school buildings
  • Construction of an early childhood education center

Muzzey's annual salary is $242,287 to lead the 1,944-student district.

Clayton schools superintendent Sean Doherty has also announced his retirement at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports