St. Louis' Blue Ribbon Schools named

Five St. Louis schools have been named national Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.
The 367 schools nationwide were chosen based on academic performance or improvement.
The local 2020 Blue Ribbon Schools include:
• Clayton High School
• Festus Elementary
• Francis Howell High School, St. Charles County
• Lincoln Elementary, St. Charles County
• Rose Acres Elementary, Pattonville district
The other two schools honored in Missouri were Sunny Pointe Elementary in Blue Springs and West Elementary in the Ozark school district.
The awards ceremony will be held virtually November 12 and 13, and schools will receive plaques and flags via mail.
