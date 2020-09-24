 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis' Blue Ribbon Schools named
0 comments

St. Louis' Blue Ribbon Schools named

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Clayton High School

Clayton High School in an image from Google Street View

Five St. Louis schools have been named national Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.

The 367 schools nationwide were chosen based on academic performance or improvement.

The local 2020 Blue Ribbon Schools include:

• Clayton High School

• Festus Elementary

• Francis Howell High School, St. Charles County

• Lincoln Elementary, St. Charles County

• Rose Acres Elementary, Pattonville district

The other two schools honored in Missouri were Sunny Pointe Elementary in Blue Springs and West Elementary in the Ozark school district.

The awards ceremony will be held virtually November 12 and 13, and schools will receive plaques and flags via mail.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports