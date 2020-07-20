St. Louis’ Catholic and Lutheran schools will reopen in person next month; other pandemic plans expected Monday

More than 100 schools in the Archdiocese of St. Louis will return to campus next month, although the plan could change with the path of the coronavirus pandemic, Catholic leaders said Monday.

Another 34 Lutheran schools across the region are also expected to hold classes in-person with adaptations including plastic desk shields in some cases.

Most public school districts are expected to release their reopening plans Monday. The plans are expected to include in-person and distance-learning options for families, although some districts including Ferguson-Florissant have been leaning toward an all-virtual start to the fall semester.

"If you had asked me even two weeks ago, ‘Do you think we would be able to come back?' I would have said, ‘Yeah,’” said Kevin Beckner, assistant superintendent of the Parkway School District. “Today my answer is ‘I’m not sure,’ just because of how the situation has changed so quickly.”

Districts are working with city ad county health officials to stay ready to pivot quickly if the spread of the virus worsens.