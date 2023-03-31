ST. LOUIS — Webster University will make chess history this weekend when it brings the finals of the top U.S. college chess tournament to St. Louis for the first time.

Webster has won five titles during the President's Cups' 22-year history, and it's the favorite to win again this year.

And, in another first, three of the final four teams in the President's Cup are from Missouri, including St. Louis University, the defending champions after winning for the first time last year, and the University of Missouri-Columbia, which qualified for the tournament for the first time this year. Joining them is the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, a three-time President's Cup winner.

The tournament's arrival here is yet another checkmate for St. Louis chess boosters who have worked over the last decade to make St. Louis the chess capital of the U.S. — a title bestowed by the U.S. Senate in 2014 — if not the world.

"Right now, literally, all the best chess players live in St. Louis," said Varuzhan Akobian, a grandmaster and interim head coach of SLU's chess team. The addition of MU as a national contender makes the state of Missouri "absolutely the strongest at the moment," he said.

All four teams' rosters include multiple grandmasters — players who hold chess' highest title — rated among the top 100 chess players in the world.

"These are some of the best players in their particular age, but also some of the best players we have on the planet," said MU coach Chris Chirila.

Because of strict noise rules, only 20 spectators will be allowed into Webster's Sunnen Lounge to watch each of the three rounds of play this weekend.

But the entire tournament will be broadcast live on Chess.com, accompanied by commentary. Every move will be recreated live on digital chess boards and analyzed statistically for strengths and weaknesses, giving even amateur spectators an expert's eye.

All three Missouri chess teams in this year's semifinals were established during the past decade, including two — SLU and Mizzou — with support from billionaire and chess enthusiast Rex Sinquefield and the St. Louis Chess Club. Their efforts have drawn top competitors and tournaments to St. Louis, which is now home to the World Chess Hall of Fame and the U.S. Chess Federation.

"This is an exciting time for chess in St. Louis," said Webster coach Liem Le, a 2017 graduate of Webster who helped lead the team to four consecutive President's Cup wins from 2013 to 2017.

Webster's team was created in 2012 by Susan Polgar, a former women's world champion and a grandmaster at 15, when she brought her Institute for Chess Excellence here from Texas Tech University.

Webster quickly became the most successful college team in the U.S. Its chess center hosts youth chess camps and tournaments, and the college offers the country's only minor degree in chess.

"I'm very proud of the program we built," Polgar said.

Polgar and other coaches said their focus this weekend will be on their teams and play, far from two major controversies in St. Louis that have rocked the chess world in the last seven months.

In October, the chess world was set ablaze when World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen accused his 19-year-old opponent of cheating during a September match at the Sinquefield Cup, held at the St. Louis Chess Club, that snapped Carlsen’s 53-match unbeaten streak. The scandal prompted the club to enhance safeguards against cheating at later tournaments, including wands to detect silicon that would be used to find smuggled electronic devices and delays to tournament live streams.

Then, in February, SLU's coach, Alejandro Ramirez, was publicly accused of sexual assault and misconduct by a U.S. women's chess champion, prompting the U.S. Chess Federation and St. Louis Chess to acknowledge they were investigating.

Ramirez, an employee of the St. Louis Chess Club who had coached SLU since its creation in 2016, denied the allegations but resigned in March, calling the investigations "a negative distraction." At least three more women told the Post-Dispatch that Ramirez suddenly kissed and groped them without their consent at events across the U.S. and abroad, including two who were underage students at the time, while Ramirez was in his 20s. The Wall Street Journal reported that a total of eight women accused Ramirez of similar misconduct.

Ramirez, 34, was coach when SLU qualified for the President's Cup in 2017, and again when they won the tournament for the first time last year.

He was replaced in March by Akobian, an Armenian-born American chess grandmaster. Grandmaster Dariusz Swiercz, who also was on the staff last year, returned to serve as an assistant at SLU.

Because of Webster and SLU's history at the President's Cup, most players in the tournament are familiar with each others' lineups — and style of play, requiring players to vary tactics and bring something new this weekend, Akobian said.

"The competition is very strong this year, so we will need to win the critical moments, and we’ll also need a bit of luck to go our way," he said.

For the MU chess team, which was founded just three years ago, making the President's Cup is "an important milestone," Chirila said.

The strength of college chess teams bodes well for St. Louis chess — and U.S. chess. When the U.S. first started building college chess teams in the 1990s, it was rare to find a single grandmaster on the roster.

Now teams are littered with grandmasters from around the world, and tournaments showcase "the future stars" of the game, Polgar said.

Spectators this weekend will see players make their pre-planned opening attacks and defenses, designed strategically to take advantage of their opponent’s weaknesses. Every move opens nearly a dozen possibilities, making live calculations of each risk and benefit a necessity.

"That’s part of the psychological debate between the two players, without a word being said," Polgar said.

But in the final moments, when the clock is winding down, intuition takes over, Chirila said.

"You have to make moves, very precise moves, and very fast," he said. "That’s when mistakes happen. That’s when you can turn the game."