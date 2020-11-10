St. Louis Community College moving to online-only classes amid increase in COVID-19 cases

BRIDGETON — Almost all St. Louis Community College classes will be held online starting Nov. 16, according to an announcement on Tuesday from the school.

Exceptions will be made for classes that cannot be taught online — those will remain in-person, the college posted on social media.

Most classes were already being held online or in a hybrid model. The shift to holding almost all classes online comes as COVID-19 cases soar in the St. Louis area.

As of Nov. 6, 24 people from the college had active COVID-19 cases, according to data from the college. On Oct. 30 there were 15 cases, and there were just six cases on Sept. 11.

"While this shift to LVL classes may feel disappointing and disruptive, it is necessary for the health and safety of the STLCC community," the university posted on its Facebook page.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.