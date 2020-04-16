You are the owner of this article.
St. Louis native named new president of Harris-Stowe State University
Corey Bradford

Corey Bradford was named the 20th president of Harris-Stowe State University on April 16, 2020.

Corey S. Bradford, Sr. has been named president of Harris-Stowe State University, the school's board of regents said Thursday. 

St. Louis native Bradford will be the school's 20th president, replacing Dwaun Warmack who left last year for Claflin University in South Carolina. Dwayne Smith has been serving as interim president. 

Bradford is a senior vice president at Prairie View A&M University in Texas. He previously served in leadership roles in the Southern Illinois University System.

He earned a doctorate in higher education administration and master's and bachelor's degrees in math from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

The 162-year-old school in midtown St. Louis was created in a merger of the all-white Harris Teachers College and the all-black Stowe Teachers College following the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1954 decision in Brown v. Board of Education that mandated public school integration.

