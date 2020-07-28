St. Louis Public Schools cancels Busch Stadium graduation ceremonies

ST. LOUIS — The city health department has canceled graduation ceremonies for St. Louis Public Schools that were to be held Thursday at Busch Stadium.
Rising coronavirus cases and new restrictions on crowd sizes led to the decision, according to SLPS Superintendent Kelvin Adams.
The district will release a video from commencement speaker Cedric the Entertainer to honor the more than 1,200 seniors from the district's high schools.
“To say we are disappointed would be an understatement,” Adams said in a statement. “Our graduates have been so resilient during the pandemic and were forced to give up other end-of-the-year milestones like prom. We really wanted to give them a special ceremony worthy of their achievements. That said, just because we won’t get to celebrate them in the way we had hoped, the Class of 2020 will always be special. They not only completed the coursework and earned their diplomas, they adapted, persevered and achieved.”
Several proms and graduations have been canceled recently after being postponed from the spring.
