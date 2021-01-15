St. Louis Public Schools teachers get bonus, pay raises in new contract

ST. LOUIS — The members of American Federation of Teachers Local 420 voted to approve a new three-year contract with St. Louis Public Schools after eight months of negotiations.
The local union represents more than 2,000 teachers and support staff in St. Louis.
The contract includes a $1,900 bonus this month and pay raises of 4% starting in March, 3% in 2022 and 3% in 2023. The school district also agreed to raise its minimum hourly wage to $15, which affects some teaching assistants and clerical staff.
“We are pleased that our members approved the offer. They have been heroic throughout this pandemic,” said interim president Ray Cummings, in a statement. "We deserve the respect shown by the district in this agreement."
More than 92% of members who voted virtually agreed to the contract terms. The contract is also set for approval by the SLPS board of education.