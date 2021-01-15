St. Louis Public Schools teachers get bonus, pay raises in new contract

ST. LOUIS — The members of American Federation of Teachers Local 420 voted to approve a new three-year contract with St. Louis Public Schools after eight months of negotiations.

The local union represents more than 2,000 teachers and support staff in St. Louis.

The contract includes a $1,900 bonus this month and pay raises of 4% starting in March, 3% in 2022 and 3% in 2023. The school district also agreed to raise its minimum hourly wage to $15, which affects some teaching assistants and clerical staff.

“We are pleased that our members approved the offer. They have been heroic throughout this pandemic,” said interim president Ray Cummings, in a statement. "We deserve the respect shown by the district in this agreement."

More than 92% of members who voted virtually agreed to the contract terms. The contract is also set for approval by the SLPS board of education.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.