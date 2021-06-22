St. Louis schools superintendent says district missed out on $126 million over 12 years from tax breaks

ST. LOUIS — City leaders should help improve the public education system by cutting back on tax incentives for developers and supporting a moratorium on new schools, district leaders and parents said Tuesday.
“You have influence and that influence is vital to the survival of SLPS,” said Tracy Spies, a St. Louis Public Schools parent, at a meeting of the Board of Aldermen’s Education and Youth Matters Committee. “We need you to take an active role in defending our city’s children and our school district.”
Committee chair Alderman Megan Green said the purpose of the meeting was to set goals and improve the relationship between elected officials and the district, which closed seven schools last month.
Superintendent Kelvin Adams told the committee that in his 12-year tenure, SLPS has missed out on more than $126 million in property tax revenue from tax increment financing and abatements approved by the Board of Aldermen.
Alderman Anne Schweitzer, 13th Ward, asked Adams how the district would be different if it had gotten that money.
Adams said layoffs and school closures could have been avoided, and old school buildings could have been renovated. One or two new schools might have been built, along with upgrades to technology and athletic venues.
“I would suspect that some of the kinds of deterioration that you’ve seen in the district would not have taken place if those dollars were consistent and constant, and we would not be at that place now,” he said.
The city’s school district has been steadily losing enrollment for decades. It’s now down to 18,248 students in kindergarten through 12th grade from a peak of more than 115,000 in the late 1960s. An additional 12,000 students attend a growing number of charter schools in the city, with at least four new ones in the pipeline for the next few years.
The St. Louis School Board approved a ban on new schools in the city in February — a symbolic move that effectively seeks to stall the growth of charters, which are controlled by state legislation.
“It’s not a law but it is a rallying point for all of us to come together to create a healthy learning climate,” said SLPS board president Joyce Roberts.
Falling enrollment led the city School Board to vote in January to close Clay, Dunbar, Farragut and Ford elementary schools; Fanning Middle School; and Cleveland Naval Jr. ROTC and Northwest high schools at the end of the current school year. Carnahan High will convert to a middle school.
Sumner High School was saved from closure and will start a three-year recovery plan this fall with an arts and community activism focus.
It appears that none of the closed schools will stay vacant, Adams said Tuesday. The original plan was to open a virtual school based at Dunbar Elementary in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood, but interest was low. Dunbar will likely be used for teacher training and professional development.
The proposed use of the elementary school is “absurd,” said Carla Alexander, a leader of the group Communities’ One Project protesting to keep Dunbar open.
“The community needs their school, the children need their school,” she said. “We’re running out of time. All they have to do is give us the opportunity like Sumner got.”
Fanning School, in Tower Grove South, was listed for sale at $1.6 million and is under contract to be converted to multifamily residential units. Farragut, in the Ville, was listed for just less than $1 million and is under contract with a day care center. Discussions are underway for use agreements for Clay and Northwest schools with nonprofit organizations.
Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience will move into Cleveland’s space, which shares a campus with Central Visual and Performing Arts near Tower Grove Park.
Ford, in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood, is listed for sale at nearly $1 million.