St. Louis schools superintendent says district missed out on $126 million over 12 years from tax breaks

ST. LOUIS — City leaders should help improve the public education system by cutting back on tax incentives for developers and supporting a moratorium on new schools, district leaders and parents said Tuesday.

“You have influence and that influence is vital to the survival of SLPS,” said Tracy Spies, a St. Louis Public Schools parent, at a meeting of the Board of Aldermen’s Education and Youth Matters Committee. “We need you to take an active role in defending our city’s children and our school district.”

Committee chair Alderman Megan Green said the purpose of the meeting was to set goals and improve the relationship between elected officials and the district, which closed seven schools last month.

Superintendent Kelvin Adams told the committee that in his 12-year tenure, SLPS has missed out on more than $126 million in property tax revenue from tax increment financing and abatements approved by the Board of Aldermen.

Alderman Anne Schweitzer, 13th Ward, asked Adams how the district would be different if it had gotten that money.

Adams said layoffs and school closures could have been avoided, and old school buildings could have been renovated. One or two new schools might have been built, along with upgrades to technology and athletic venues.