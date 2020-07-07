St. Louis seniors to get a graduation ceremony worth the wait

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Public Schools class of 2020 will get a graduation ceremony after all, at the city's largest outdoor venue — Busch Stadium. The speaker will be Cedric the Entertainer, the district announced on Tuesday.
The ceremony will be July 30, with details still to come. The school district said this is the first commencement ceremony to be held at the stadium.
“In addition to the obvious appeal of graduating at Busch Stadium, the stadium offers an open air experience with an added measure of safety and room for social distancing,” said Superintendent Kelvin Adams in an announcement about the event.
The district intends for more than 1,200 seniors to participate in a ceremony on the same day.
“We are working with the City of St. Louis Department of Health and the Cardinals Special Events team to create an event that preserves the traditional elements of graduation, while observing health and safety guidelines in late July,” Adams said. Masks and social distancing will be required, and temperatures will be taken before entering.
For more information, visit the district graduation updates page at www.slps.org/Class2020. Seniors are asked to complete an RSVP form linked on that page by July 9.
