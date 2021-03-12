St. Louis teachers to begin receiving vaccine on Monday

St. Louis public school teachers are set to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

A vaccine clinic is set for Monday-Thursday at the Vashon High School gymnasium, 3305 Cass Ave. All appointments have been scheduled.

Vashon students will return to virtual learning on those days.

More than 2,000 teachers and other staff are set to receive the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson.

The Centers For Disease Control advises anyone who has begun a series of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to continue that series rather than receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

SLPS will release information about future vaccine events for staff members who are unable to schedule an appointment next week, according to a news release from the district.

SLPS is hosting the events in coordination with the Army National Guard and the Urban League of St. Louis.